2 Bedroom Home in Penhook - $419,900

Looking for an immaculate lake get away? With mountain views, a covered front porch and covered deck this home offers a gentle slope to the dock where you can enjoy all Smith Mountain Lake has to offer! The 2 bedroom 2 bath home was original in 1990 however was completely remodeled in 2015. Great location on the water to restaurants, marina and the dam. So if you are ready to take the plunge... this is an affordable way to lakefront living!