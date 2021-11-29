 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Penhook - $419,900

2 Bedroom Home in Penhook - $419,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Penhook - $419,900

Looking for an immaculate lake get away? With mountain views, a covered front porch and covered deck this home offers a gentle slope to the dock where you can enjoy all Smith Mountain Lake has to offer! The 2 bedroom 2 bath home was original in 1990 however was completely remodeled in 2015. Great location on the water to restaurants, marina and the dam. So if you are ready to take the plunge... this is an affordable way to lakefront living!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $198,981

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $198,981

  • Updated

This two story open floor plan 4 bedroom 2 bath home is amazing and move in ready. This home was completely renovated and features a huge 22 x…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics