2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $114,950

WAIT!!! Don't scroll by this one offering beautiful wood floors, new windows, shiplap tile in bath, a full basement situated on a large lot with a fenced in backyard, and a covered carport. Located on a dead end street offers little traffic and some tranquility! Take a look now before it is too late. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be verified by buyer or buyer's agent. Keys and possession to be given to buyer after recording.