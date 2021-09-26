 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $115,000

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $115,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $115,000

Open floor plan ranch with hardwood floors and great location. Large rear yard with alley access and driveway that cuts through for easy access.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics