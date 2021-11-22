2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $149,950

Walk, jog, or bike right to The Grandin Theatre and all the amenities Grandin Village has to offer! This fantastic home offers many great features including a fresh coat of paint, beautiful hardwood floors and new kitchen countertops. With laundry hookups in the spacious sunroom you can have one level living. It's been nicely maintained and is situated on a nice lot with a basement and a garage! All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be verified by buyer or buyers agent. Keys and possession to be granted at recording.