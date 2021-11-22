Walk, jog, or bike right to The Grandin Theatre and all the amenities Grandin Village has to offer! This fantastic home offers many great features including a fresh coat of paint, beautiful hardwood floors and new kitchen countertops. With laundry hookups in the spacious sunroom you can have one level living. It's been nicely maintained and is situated on a nice lot with a basement and a garage! All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be verified by buyer or buyers agent. Keys and possession to be granted at recording.
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $149,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tigger, domestic short hair
- Updated
Franklin County track and field and cross country standout Kylie Cooper has made a binding commitment to continue her career in these sports a…
Shadowcast, Labrador retriever
As a child, Sarah Watson Holley had no aspirations of being a published author, yet she has since written four books and is working on her six…
- Updated
The Franklin County School Board unanimously voted Monday to approve three operating carryover appropriation requests totaling $2.04 million s…
- Updated
Four people remain hospitalized following a fire at a Smith Mountain Lake home late Saturday.
Thomas "T.J" Robertson's motion argued that he had learned to comply with the judge’s orders. A prosecutor argued that position “makes a mockery of the badge he used to wear.”
- Updated
Two men are dead following what apparently was a dispute between family members at a Franklin County home.
- Updated
ASHLAND—Hampden-Sydney College senior running back Kaleb Smith, a former Franklin County prep standout, finished his college football career S…
- Updated
Thomas "T.J" Roberston has been held since August on charges of violating his bond.