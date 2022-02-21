 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $159,950

  • Updated
This adorable one level craftsman style living that is perfect for a first time home buyer. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with a detached garage. Newly renovated kitchen, bathroom, fresh paint, new roof, HVAC unit, gutters and water heater and beautiful refinished wood floors. Windows are on order to be replaced prior to closing. Get in this one today!!

