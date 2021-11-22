NEW CONSTRUCTION...One level living without the HOA dues! Home can be finished per builder in 30 days from ratified contract . Write your offer early to pick out options such as colors, fixtures etc. This home will feature 2 oversized bedrooms and 1.5 baths, cathedral ceiling in the living room which allows for an open floor plan. Stainless steel appliance suite in the kitchen which features refrigerator with icemaker and water, dishwasher, smooth top range. Kitchen and living room features LTV flooring and bathrooms LVP flooring. Plush carpet will adorn the bedroom floors. Kitchen also features a Lazy Susan. This home will have a rocking chair front porch. It depends where the builder is with building which options you will be able to choose! Don't delay to be able to customize this home
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $162,000
