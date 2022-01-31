2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $162,350

Lovely home, extremely well maintained and beautifully upgraded by current owner! Open design with living room, dining area, two bedrooms, kitchen & bath on entry level. There is a covered front porch and deck in the rear. Downstairs has been upgraded with a new half bath (rough-in as well for shower or tub). High ceilings (truss framing). Heated & cooled. Family room with sink, laundry room and storage room! There's also a patio in the rear!