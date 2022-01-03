 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $169,950

  Updated
CONDO STYLE HOME LOCATED IN THE GRANDIN VILLAGE AREA. IN WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, THEATRE, AND MORE. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. TILT IN WINDOWS, LAMINATE/WOOD FLOORING. GREAT LOCATION!

