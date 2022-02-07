 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $174,950

  • Updated
Low maintenance 2 bedroom 2 bath home in convenient SW City location! Built in 2008 the home features a nice floorplan with vaulted ceilings in the living room, master bedroom with own bathroom, updated kitchen appliances, new flooring throughout, and a new heat pump.

