2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $179,950

Location, location, location! Located in SW County right on Starkey Road, you will be close to everything! Downtown, Fine Dining, incredible dining, incredible schools and more! This home boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths as well as clip down flooring upstairs. Insulated windows helps your energy efficiency and gives incredible views of the garden! The basement features 2 finished rooms, one of which can be used as a 3rd bedroom, and has been waterproofed with a sump pump! Don't miss out on this awesome home to downsize into or buy as a first home!