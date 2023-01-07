2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $205,000

This is the builder's personal Virginia residence. Built in 2021, this unique home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious kitchen, dining room, and living area. Kitchen appliances include upgraded GE convection range, dishwasher, microwave, and full size refrigerator. Don't forget to check out the barn doors! Flooring in main house is solid white oak with natural finish, while bedrooms are carpet. Countertops, door jambs, and trim are native Ambrosia Maple. All cabinetry is custom. Climate system consists of 21 seer heat pump inverter, featuring affordable electricity, while crawlspace is separately Climate controlled with radon mitigation system. Enjoy seasonal mountain views from back deck!