This is the builder's personal Virginia residence. Built in 2021, this unique home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious kitchen, dining room, and living area. Kitchen appliances include upgraded GE convection range, dishwasher, microwave, and full size refrigerator. Don't forget to check out the barn doors! Flooring in main house is solid white oak with natural finish, while bedrooms are carpet. Countertops, door jambs, and trim are native Ambrosia Maple. All cabinetry is custom. Climate system consists of 21 seer heat pump inverter, featuring affordable electricity, while crawlspace is separately Climate controlled with radon mitigation system. Enjoy seasonal mountain views from back deck!
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $205,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities in Henry County are investigating a death and a fire that occurred at the same location in Collinsville on Friday.
ROCKY MOUNT — Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum was chosen as the new chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors in a narrow vote Tuesday.
The men went missing after their boat reportedly capsized Monday.
Sculptor Steven Weitzman's works include a bronze of Frederick Douglass for the U.S. Capitol.
Virginia State Police on Thursday released the names of two of the three people found dead after an SUV apparently tried to cross the Rockfish River at a low point but was swept away by the current.
One person was killed and four injured in a shooting at a home in northern Virginia on Wednesday, police said. A person of interest was in custody.
The Galen College of Nursing, a for-profit nurse training school with 14 campuses nationwide, will open a 15th in the Roanoke Valley this April.
Franklin County Public Schools’ long-awaited pay study confirms that the division’s teachers are underpaid.
The wood-based biochar that Jack Wall and Jeff Wade are readying to cook in Floyd is turned into such pure carbon, you could eat the stuff, they said. But it has better uses.
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors may reconsider the feasibility of recreational areas planned for the Summit View Business Park.