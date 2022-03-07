 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $219,950

MOVE IN READY! Over $25,000 in upgrades including NEW Heat Pump/AC (Incl roof unit $9K). Engineered Hardwood flooring and Carpeting ($10K) and Professionally painted Interior. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. All appliances are less than 3 years old, washer/dryer on entry level included, 2 car parking slot and storage room in Garage. LOCK BOX in Main Entry. Condo fee covers water, sewer, snow removal, trash, exterior and common area maintenance.

