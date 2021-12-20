Gorgeous Townhome with every room touched with designer updates. All flooring has been replaced including beautiful hardwood floors on entry level. More upgrades including tilt-in windows, stainless steel appliances, paint, countertops, gas logs with remote start, all vanities, new tub in master bath, Remo halo added, hardware, light fixtures, new roof, ceramic tile, & carpet. Open living room & dining area with brand new door leading to a huge private deck. This level also has eat-in kitchen, plenty of cabinets with bay window & 1/2 bath. Upper level has 2 master suites. 1 w/walk-in closet & the other with double closets. Lower level has quaint family room with new ceramic tile & new patio door that leads to a patio & mostly private & level backyard. Laundry, Garage & extra storage on
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $229,950
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Good enough is not OK, it must be right.”
As the midnight hour passed on that winter day in 1977 and Tuesday, Dec. 13 morphed into Wednesday, Dec. 14, Stafford Stephenson finally plopp…
The Franklin County School Board voted on Dec. 13 to discontinue its virtual education offerings for the 2022-23 school year.
Franklin County's 2021-2022 girls junior varsity basketball team
Franklin County’s 2021-2022 varsity wrestling team
Franklin County’s 2021-2022 girls varsity basketball team
Those who have had trouble paying bills because of the pandemic can still find help.
The Rocky Mount Town Council on Monday unanimously approved an increase to solid waste collection fees. The decision came after a vote was pos…
Franklin County’s 2021-2022 junior varsity boys basketball team
ROANOKE- Franklin County’s Robbie Knott earned runner-up accolades at 152 pounds and the Eagles placed fourth in the 2021 Titan Toughman wrest…