2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $259,500

Private SW County contemporary. Was built as a 3 bedroom and wall was removed for current 2 bedroom layout. 2 full baths. Vaulted Great Room w/ skylights. Kitchen equipped w/ all appliances to pass as in but in working order. Laundry/mudroom. New architectural shingler roof & deck in 2021. Great potential to decorate to your liking. Nice storage room w/ outside entrance. Large fenced area for children, pets, etc.