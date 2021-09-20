 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $259,900

  • Updated
Where else will you find a charming home with unlimited potential situated on 6.45 acres adjacent to the Blue Ridge Parkway property in SW Roanoke County. Call now to see this amazing home offering hardwood floors throughout, covered front porch, large kitchen waiting for your design ideas, spacious family room, entry level laundry outbuildings and more. Come tour this home today.

