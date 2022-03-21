2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $345,000

This home is beautifully updated and ready for you to move in... This one level living brick home is spacious and functional. With widened doorways for handicap access and loads of storage, you definitely have room to breath! Gorgeous hardwood laminate and tile throughout the main home and bedrooms, updated kitchen and baths, new roof, windows, HVAC since 2015. Offering 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bath, gorgeous Office with masonry fireplace and bookshelves, heated and cooled sunroom, and spacious laundry and walk-in closet. Attached 2 Bay Garage is oversized for extra work space. Located on a level lot in a quiet community (with NO HOA), you are minutes to hospitals and shopping. Professional photos on the way.