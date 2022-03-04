 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $635,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $635,000

One of a kind condo in downtown Roanoke's premier address. Offering fabulous city views, secure, private building, garage parking & more! Walk to restaurants, entertainment and shopping. 9' ceilings, bamboo flooring, luxury appointments throughout; open floor plan is perfect for entertaining; living room w/gas log fireplace, spacious dining room; kitchen w/custom maple cabinets, granite counters. Primary suite with large tile bath, walk-in closet and laundry. 2nd bedroom ensuite with dual vanity.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular