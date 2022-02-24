 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $79,000

  • Updated
Cute 2 bedroom centrally located near the heart of downtown Roanoke, it has newer architectural roof, replacement windows, newer ductless heating and cooling system. Very affordable and easy to maintain.

