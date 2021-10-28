2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $79,950

Great Home in SE Roanoke that's waiting for you! A detached metal Garage with High Ceilings that offers plenty of room for two cars, and a work bench! Enjoy the Screened in Front Porch while you watch the Cars go by. Entry level has plenty of space for the family to enjoy, and room for entertaining. Bathroom offers a Walk in Shower, for easy entry. Both large bedrooms are located upstairs. Home does need a little TLC. This Home is being Sold AS IS, and is priced to move quickly, come see today!