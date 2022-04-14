 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $900

2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with living room, large kitchen, laundry room, and large attic space for storage. Convenient Old SW location close to downtown, Carilion, and Highland Park. Includes refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, clothes washer, and dryer. No smoking and no pets allowed. Rental application fee is $50. Off-street parking available. Apartment is on the second floor.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tax rates approved, budget in limbo

Tax rates approved, budget in limbo

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors this week approved tax rates — which aren’t changing — for the 2022-23 budget, but stalled on budget …

FCPS Teacher of the Year named

FCPS Teacher of the Year named

Franklin County Public Schools held its annual Educator’s Banquet on April 7. Jennifer Hatch was named the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year for the…