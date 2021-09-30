 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

Cute and Affordable Home on corner lot! Hardwood floors! Huge yard and is fenced in for dogs. Dogs can access from doggy door in basement. Replacement windows, water heater, plumbing, kitchen faucet and electrical has been updated. Awesome front porch you can see the star from. Lots of kitchen cabinets, includes nice refrigerator, stove and microwave. Main bedroom has double closets. More storage in basement. Great location-quiet street and so convenient to Vinton, Downtown, restaurants and grocery stores. Own this home for less money than you pay in rent!!! Seller in process of repairing ceiling on front porch and painting peeling pain to front porch.

