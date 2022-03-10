 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

Great Investment Opportunity!!! This is a rental property and the tenant has been there for 10+ years and wants to stay. Ready for a new landlord to take over the property. Property being sold as is. Taxes, Sqft estimated by Realtor and GIS. Buyer & Buyers agent to verify all info.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BFMS ON THE DIAMOND

BFMS ON THE DIAMOND

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's baseball team falls to Northside Middle School, 10-5, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School contest, the 2022 se…

BFMS softball opens season with win

ROANOKE—Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s softball team opened its season last Thursday with a 10-2 victory over Roanoke Valley Middle School …