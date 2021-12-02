2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $99,950

Location, location, location and this one has it only .5 mile from restaurants, parks, and The Greenway Trail. It's been updated and is ready to move into offering lots of natural light and a great flow. Gleaming floors and a great backyard with a covered porch completes the package. Co-listing agent is related to seller by marriage. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be verified by buyer or buyer's agent. Keys and possession will be granted at recording.