2 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $179,900

  • Updated
Extremely well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in convenient location! Formal living room with hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with vinyl tile, dining area and family room with gas log fireplace and laminate floors. Full, unfinished lower level. Great covered back deck and patio area, gentle/level yard, storage building, paved driveway. Public water and sewer, trash pickup, cable internet available. This is a must see!

