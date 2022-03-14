 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $189,900

Extremely well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in convenient location! Formal living room with hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with vinyl tile, dining area and family room with gas log fireplace and laminate floors. Full, unfinished lower level. Great covered back deck and patio area, gentle/level yard, storage building, paved driveway. Public water and sewer, trash pickup, cable internet available. This is a must see!

