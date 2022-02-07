 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $99,900

  • Updated
Move-In Ready 2Bed/1Bath Home in the Town of Rocky Mount, Convenient to All Amenities. Enjoy Main Level Living, Open Kitchen to Dining Area & Bar, Tons of Cabinets, Family Room w/Laminate Floors, Lots of Natural Light throughout. Spacious Rear Deck, Covered Front Porch, Fenced Yard, Storage Shed. This One Won't Last Long!

