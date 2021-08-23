Updated and move in ready! One level living with an unfinished walk-out basement. In 2015 a new HVAC was installed along with, new windows, new kitchen and a new deck. Hardwood floors through out living room, hall and bedrooms were refinished in 2015. New roof was installed in 2018. The property is centrally located on a quiet street and convenient to everything. Per seller, when it rains heavy the basement will have several small streams that go to the drain.All information is deemed reliable but is the responsibility of the buyer and their agents to verify.
2 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $129,950
