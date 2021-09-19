 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $164,950

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!! ONE LEVEL LIVING! VINTON SCHOOLS!! 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH.Pictures to be done upon completion. Asphalt driveway, cabinet handles, yard, and some touch ups to be finished.

