 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $169,950

2 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $169,950

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $169,950

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!! ONE LEVEL LIVING! VINTON SCHOOLS!! 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH.Pictures to be done upon completion. Asphalt driveway, cabinet handles, yard, and some touch ups to be finished.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $144,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $144,900

  • Updated

Welcome to 279 Ridgewood Road! This charming home in Bassett, Virginia looks cute as a button from the street and has a traditional floor plan…

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $162,500

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $162,500

  • Updated

Large 2 story home in Roanoke City! Home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fenced-in yard with large covered front porch. New roof 2019, gut…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics