2 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $174,950

Just Listed ! Adorable East County Ranch setting on a .99 acre lot, just on the edge of the Town of Vinton. The Dead End street produces limited traffic , enhances the privacy and allows for the feeling of being in the country, but yet minutes to all of the conveniences of Vinton . The one level living home is just under 1000 sq feet and offers 2 Bedrooms, living room, eat in kitchen, bath and heated breezeway. It's the perfect size to start out in or downsize to. Some of the features are beautiful oak hardwood floors, vinyl tilt in windows, dual heating systems and more. The home's kitchen maintains its yesteryear character so if antiques are you thing this is your new place. Come out quick to stroll the Park like yard and enjoy the cover of the wooded back lot. It want disappoint !