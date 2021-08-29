Easy living at the Lake! Superbly maintained ranch style home on great waterfront lot. Entry level offers an open concept flow with kitchen, dining area and spacious living room. Gas log fireplace are on both the living room side and Florida room that provides additional living/office space. Large master suite with plenty of closet space as well as additional bedroom. Huge basement space is ready for expansion if needed, can make living area, gym, office, playroom, etc., just how you want it or keep it as storage. Gently sloping lot to the water, great neighborhood, super convenient, move-in ready!
2 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $399,950
