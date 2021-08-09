 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $419,950

2 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $419,950

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $419,950

Here's an affordable opportunity to own a waterfront property at beautiful SML! Whether you are looking for a primary residence or a vacation getaway, this cozy lake house has much to offer. Situated on a .61 acre lot with approx. 123 ft. of shoreline. Property features a large A frame boat dock with lift. 2 boats convey with the property as an added bonus! Lot has recently been cleared allowing for amazing views. Property features many recent updates all new in 2020/2021. These include-siding, windows, sliding doors, light fixtures, refrigerator, kitchen island, electric furnace, central air, 200 amp electrical panel, radon mitigation system, flooring, 2 updated baths, newly completed basement with warranty on drainage. If you are looking to enjoy lake life then this home may be for you

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics