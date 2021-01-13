2 Rocky Mount police officers who were in Capitol during riot face federal charges

“Sorry I hate freedom?” Fracker wrote in a Facebook comment about the photo, also included in evidence. “Not that I did anything illegal.”

The officers are on paid administrative leave. The town announced Sunday that it had notified federal authorities of their presence at the Capitol.

“We’re very much aware that this is a keen and important issue to the community,” Town Manager James Ervin said Wednesday. “At this point it’s a criminal matter and have to allow the authorities to prosecute their case as they see fit.”

Fracker is a K9 unit officer who joined the Rocky Mount Police Department in 2017. Robertson is his platoon sergeant.

Late Tuesday, Fracker issued a written statement that his actions that day were an “expression of grief against what very many Americans would consider tyranny.”

Although there is no credible evidence that widespread voter fraud took place in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, and judges appointed by Republicans and Democrats, including the U.S. Supreme Court, struck down more than 40 legal challenges to the election nationwide, Fracker, like Robertson, remains unconvinced. “Maybe some people’s agendas are just to cause havoc at the beckoning of a higher more corrupt power,” he wrote.