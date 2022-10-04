2022 Charity Home Tour homes

In anticipation of this weekend’s SML Charity Home Tour, here is a list of the homes that will be featured.

Hinchman

On Gills creek, the Hinchman home is a 4,600-square-foot modern farmhouse style home with five bedrooms, including the master suite on the main floor. Downstairs the family’s young sons have bedrooms: a sports-themed bedroom and a shark-themed bedroom. With three boys and two dogs, the family opted for Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring that looks like wood but is more durable. This creative homeowner said she got lots of ideas from Pinterest. The home is designed for family fun with an in-ground pool, a hot tub and a putting green. A gentle walkway leads to the lake.

Settle

On Tranquility Road, the Settle home is a white board and batten, 4,000-square-foot home that sits way back on the property near the lake. Near the road is a 1,200-square-foot “barn,” a combination garage/man cave/office. The home’s eclectic contemporary exterior with a black and white color scheme is echoed inside also. The bling in this home is a feast for the eyes, including unusual hanging lamps, live-edge office table, furry barstools, black tile in the powder room, a black accent wall in the dining area, and blackish stained flooring that seems to make the unusual furniture pop out. This one-level home has three en-suite bedrooms, the master having a gigantic closet and large, unusual bathroom.

MacKenzie

In The Water’s Edge, the MacKenzie home was completely renovated along with additions above the garage and on the lake side. The kitchen, relocated to the original living and dining room areas, opens to an inviting screened porch. The master suite is on the main floor, and this 6,400-square-foot three-level home has six additional bedrooms and eight additional baths. The design and decoration of this home look so perfect that it is hard to imagine what it looked like “before,” but the MacKenzies promised to furnish photos. It’s an easy stroll to the dock.

Elmer

In Huddleston, the Elmer home has amazing views of the lake and Smith Mountain. The scenery is framed by rooms with large windows and cathedral ceilings with exposed beams. This two-level 3,900-square-foot home has an eclectic Craftsman style. An open floor plan blends the kitchen, living and dining areas. The master suite, on the main level, has an accent plank wall, a cathedral ceiling and sliding doors to a patio. The lower level has a family room, wet bar, three baths and two bedrooms, including a bunk room with two hanging bunks with two queen beds underneath in this kids’ hideaway.

Anderson

In Waverly the Anderson home is a renovation of the same home featured on the Charity Home Tour over 20 years ago. Gone are the rounded French arches replaced by straight lines of an almost Craftsman style. The completely re-done and reconfigured kitchen now has twice the amount of cabinet space. Walls were removed to create a very open concept. Boxy pillars replaced arches in the dining room, and a coffered ceiling was added. A bonus room/office with a Murphy bed is above the garage. On the lower level, stucco walls were replaced in the family room; a second laundry room was added; there’s a four-bed bunk room, and a guest suite. Note the towel storage with dock cleats.

Wilhelm

In Montego Bay, the Wilhelm home looks toward Smith Mountain giving stunning views through big windows. The living room with a stacked stone fireplace, dining room and kitchen with a stone backsplash are all very open, facilitating the views. Engineered wood flooring is used throughout the home. An antique spinning wheel sits in the main level guest bedroom. This home has four bedrooms, six baths and a bonus room over the garage, accessed by an elevator. The lower level has a stone fireplace in the sitting area, a second master suite, a home theater and a wine cellar.

Gauger

In Huddleston, the Gauger home, a one-level home situated on a flat 5-acre lot, was stripped down to the studs to do this renovation. It has six bedrooms (two masters) and four-and-a-half baths. The kitchen, living and dining areas are very open, adjoining a screened porch with doors opening on two sides and stamped wood-like concrete flooring. A game room has air hockey, billiard table, a half bath and a door to the lake. Picture kids running around this house and property. The kitchen has two dishwashers. Living room TV looks like a picture when not in use. The bunk room has two queen beds located under two twins, plus a sofa bed. Note the nearby trough-like triple faucet sink.

Graham

The Graham home is situated on a lovely 11-acre point lot on Betty’s Creek with 3,080 feet of shoreline and three docks. This Italian villa encompasses not only a 10,430-square-foot main house but also a separate 3,800-square-foot staff lodge which is now used mainly as a garage and a 1,000-square-foot guest house near the pool. The architecture and décor are Tuscan-inspired, and everything perfectly suits that style. When the Grahams bought the home, everything—from the furniture, drapes, wall art, even the wine in the wine cellar—was included. Most windows provide a lake view, and the few that don’t give a view of the Italian courtyard or the expansive pool patio.