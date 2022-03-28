 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $129,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $129,000

Charming 3Bed/1Bath Brick Home, Move-In Ready! Enjoy Main Level Living, Spacious Kitchen & Breakfast Area, Large Dining Area & Family Room, Hardwood Floors, Tons of Natural Light throughout. Level, Usable Yard, Partially Fenced. Paved Driveway, Covered Porch. Convenient to Amenities! {Fireplaces pass as-is}

