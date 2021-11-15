3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $162,500

Welcome to 300 Reed Creek Dr., if you are looking for one level living and a convenient location near 220 Bypass, look no further! This ranch style home is ready to move in offering lots of space with living room and dining area with open concept, large deck for family gatherings and entertaining, almost an acre and half of land, newer plumbing, 2 fire places, updated kitchen with new countertops, sink and faucet, back up propane wall heaters and generator hook-up when the power goes out, large storage building will convey, newer tilt windows throughout house, all kitchen appliances will stay, additional mini deck on opposite end of house, new sewer lines just installed. This will not last long, Call today for an appointment! All information taken from County tax ticket and per seller.