3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $60,500

Location Location Location!!! If you work in Roanoke or Greensboro, conveniently located right on 220 with lots of road frontage, 3 bedroom, full bath, and real hardwood floors throughout. Just needs your personal touch to make it home!! The accuracy of the listing information for this property, regardless of source, is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and to be verified by the buyers. EHO. This property has been placed in an upcoming online event. All bids should be submitted at www.xome.com/auctions void where prohibited . All offers received prior to the event period should be submitted by the buyer or buyer s agent by clicking on the "Make Offer" button on the Property Details page on Xome.com. See private remarks for more instructions

Franklin County reschedules Salem games
Sports News

Franklin County reschedules Salem games

Franklin County's varsity and junior varsity football teams have rescheduled their non-district games against Salem which were postponed last week because of COVID 19 issues at the high school.

FCHS (0-1), which is scheduled to return to action Friday in Lynchburg against Class 4 state semifinalist Liberty Christian Academy, plays Salem, the reigning Class 4 state champion, Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field.

Kickoff is 7 p.m.

This gives the Eagles three games in eight days, starting with their Blue Ridge District home opener Friday, Oct. 15 against William Byrd and ending with a visit to league foe and Class 5 state semifinalist William Fleming on Friday, Oct. 22.

This marks FCHS's third Tuesday night game in program history and the Eagles are 2-0 on that day - they defeated Magna Vista at home during the 2000 season and Northside this past spring.

FCHS's jayvee squad has rescheduled its Salem game for  Monday, Oct. 11 at Dillon Stadium. Kickoff is 6 p.m.

This gives the jayvees three games in eight days, starting with its Blue Ridge District opener against Staunton River at home on Thursday, Oct. 7 and  ending with a trip to Vinton for a league game against William Byrd on Thursday, Oct. 14.

FCHS's jayvees have rescheduled their game against Bassett for Monday, Sept. 13 at Ed Bassett Stadium. Kickoff is 6 p.m.

That also gives FCHS three games in eight days, starting with Thursday home game against Liberty Christian and ending with a home contest against Magna Vista on Thursday, Sept. 16

