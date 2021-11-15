 Skip to main content
  Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $65,000

3Bed/1Bath Home situated on 2.8 acres, Easy Access to Rt.220. Great Started Home! Needs Updating, Great Opportunity to Customize Your Own Updates! Enjoy Main Level Living, Laundry off Kitchen. Nice, Level Home Site for Future Expansion. Sold ''as-is''.

