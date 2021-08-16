 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $65,500

Location Location Location!!! If you work in Roanoke or Greensboro, conveniently located right on 220 with lots of road frontage, 3 bedroom, full bath, and real hardwood floors throughout. Just needs your personal touch to make it home!! The accuracy of the listing information for this property, regardless of source, is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and to be verified by the buyers. EHO.

