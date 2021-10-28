 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $79,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $79,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $79,000

All hardwood floors. Very private location, 2 car garage. Real nice side porch. Basement does leak in heavy rain. Shared concrete driveway. Bedroom downstairs has no closet. Sq ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics