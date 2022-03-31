 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $84,500

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $84,500

Move in ready. Hardwood floors on most of the main level. Kitchen in the basement with dining area and a family room in basement currently set up as a dining room. Heat pump for heating / cooling. New landscaping trees recently added in the front of the property. All the square footage, acreage was taken from the tax ticket. Year built is unknown by the seller or on the tax record. Furniture that is currently in the home, may remain with the home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Speedway cancels Saturday matinee

Speedway cancels Saturday matinee

CALLAWAY - Saturday's race at Franklin County Speedway has been canceled because of expected low temperatures and high winds, track officials …