This is the home that you have been looking for...3 bedrooms with a large 2 car garage located on a private paved road in a cul-de-sac! Heat pump & hot water heater less than 5 years old. Some wood under carpet except dining room and living room per seller. Private road has recorded road maintenance agreement. Unknown septic size. Water obtained from Pin Oak Water Association (Community well located on corner of this property with annual fee of $300 per year). See listing agent for details. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $87,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital has the most COVID patients in the state with 57 and zero available ICU beds.
- Updated
Lemonade, domestic short hair
- Updated
The Virginia Department of Health recorded more cases of COVID-19 by 5 p.m. Wednesday — 2,361 — than it had since Valentine’s Day.
- Updated
The Rocky Mount Town Council was given a first look a new town logo at its Monday meeting. Members were able to see the final results of a yea…
Properties around Smith Mountain Lake will have the option to apply for no-wakesurfing zones starting next year.
- Updated
Photos of Franklin County elementary and secondary students as they begin the 2021-22 school year Wednesday.
Congressman Bob Good blasts school mask requirements in Pittsylvania County, calling it 'child abuse'
- Updated
County residents also speak out against face-covering policy.
Blackwater Supervisor Ronnie Mitchell recently hosted a town hall meeting.
New Franklin County Athletic Director Bradley Lang is turning over the keys to the Eagles boys soccer program, one that he’d guided since 2015…
- Updated
The pageant was held Saturday and the following winners were named: