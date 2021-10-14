Nice ranch in a wonderful location with a huge garage/workshop. Will not qualify for anything other than conventional loan or cash. Sold as is where is with no warranty and no repairs. Information takem from the Henry County tax sheet and seller. Basement has water during heavy rain.
3 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $88,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
New indictments charge a Rocky Mount man with murder in the death of his 7-year-old step-grandchild as well as bring cases against two other members of the family, according to court records and authorities.
- Updated
Franklin County Sheriff William Quinton (W.Q. Quint) Overton Sr. (1938-2021).
- Updated
William Quinton (W.Q. Ouint) Overton Sr., who served as Franklin County’s Sheriff for more than 30 years, died Tuesday. He was 83.
- Updated
A Moneta woman was killed Friday morning in a crash in Franklin County.
- Updated
Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football wins the Roanoke Valley Middle School District football championship Thursday with a 20-0 victory o…
- Updated
CALLAWAY - Bubba Wallace, the most recent first-time winner on the NASCAR Cup Series, competed on and won on many southern race tracks as a yo…
Justin Smith claims that he was forced to resign after supporting two female employees who said they were harassed by the police chief.
Jordan Iman Witcher is charged with fatally shooting Moses Lewis.
- Updated
Charming 2Bed/2Bath Home offering *BEAUTIFUL CAHAS MOUNTAIN VIEW* Relax on the Covered Front Porch & Enjoy the Sunsets! Country Kitchen, D…
- Updated
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—University of Lynchburg softball player Karle Cundiff and her Hornets teammates have been named 2020-21 Easton/NFCA All-Americ…