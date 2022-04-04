3 Bedroom Home in Bent Mountain - $164,900

Absolutely beautiful. Walk in to your new home you will notice the open great room featuring new wood floors, cathedral ceilings and a formal dining room. Nice kitchen with island. Bedrooms have new carpet, bath rooms have new faucets . Water heater is 2 yrs. old, heat pump is 10 yrs old, roof is 5 yrs old. Electric fencing for pets, (needs to be hooked up). Lot is level and wooded with rocking chair front porch. Home is Gorgeous and private. Fire department and rescue squad across street. Gutters and Vapor Barrier will be completed by April 15th. Seller will need time to to get underpinning due to new HUD regulations.