3 Bedroom Home in Bent Mountain - $330,000

Top of the mountain to you. Amazing views of Roanoke and the mountains from almost every room of this house. . On a clear day you can see the Peaks of Otter. Let your creative juices cut loose. This house is waiting for your unique touch so you can call it home. You can change the look of a house however you can't change it's view. Don't miss this opportunity of privacy, views; yet still close to Roanoke's amenities.