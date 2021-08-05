3 Bedroom Home in Bent Mountain - $89,900

A great house situated on 1.72 acres. Home is in need of some TLC. This ranch has 3 bedrooms, living room, eat-in kitchen with door to large deck. The lower level has large room that had water pipe break. The pipe has been fixed but ceiling not repaired. The exterior has lots of privacy and blooming plants, grape vine , trees and bushes. There is a double car garage at driveway with lower level storage from yard. The property is being sold as is.