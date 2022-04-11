 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $149,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $149,900

Move-In Ready 3Bed/2Bath Home on Private 1.25 acres in Boones Mill, Super Convenient to Rt.220 & Roanoke! Many Updates, Kitchen All Appliances convey, Main Level Laundry, Dining Room Open to Family Room. Spacious Bedrooms w/Built-Ins, Lots of Natural Light throughout. Enjoy this Country Setting, Covered Porches, Large Detached Garage/Workshop, Storage Sheds convey. Public Water/Sewer. Property & All Structures sold ''as-is''. Inspections for Purchaser information only.

