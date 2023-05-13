If you are looking at your own little slice of secluded heaven look no further. This cozy 2021 single wide trailer with concrete foundation offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. It is situated on a little over 2 acres of land has beautiful mountain and sunset views.
3 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $155,900
