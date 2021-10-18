 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $164,950

3 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $164,950

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $164,950

SW County schools, private and woodsy setting! 3BR/2BA manufactured home situated on 2+/- acres surrounded by trees! Updated kitchen w/breakfast bar, stainless appl, oak cabinets, open w/dining area, wood laminate flooring. Covered back deck. Generator conveys!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics