SW County schools, private and woodsy setting! 3BR/2BA manufactured home situated on 2+/- acres surrounded by trees! Updated kitchen w/breakfast bar, stainless appl, oak cabinets, open w/dining area, wood laminate flooring. Covered back deck. Generator conveys!
3 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $164,950
Franklin County adds five members — two past successful head coaches and three past decorated student-athletes—to its Sports Hall of Fame today.
Franklin County Sheriff William Quinton (W.Q. Quint) Overton Sr. (1938-2021).
Justin Smith claims that he was forced to resign after supporting two female employees who said they were harassed by the police chief.
Jordan Iman Witcher is charged with fatally shooting Moses Lewis.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office issued a press release today stating that it is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing adult.
BOONES MILL - The Boones Mill Apple Festival returns to Franklin County for the first time in two years and it makes its October debut Saturday.
Charming 2Bed/2Bath Home offering *BEAUTIFUL CAHAS MOUNTAIN VIEW* Relax on the Covered Front Porch & Enjoy the Sunsets! Country Kitchen, D…
Democrat Bridgette Craighead and Republican Wren Williams are vying to succeed Charles Poindexter.
A Franklin County woman filed a lawsuit against Famous Anthony’s, alleging that she contracted hepatitis A from eating at one of the chain’s restaurants.
A Moneta woman was killed Friday morning in a crash in Franklin County.