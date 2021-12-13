3 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $225,000

Great floor plan w/so much privacy on 3.96 acres! 1 mile to Windy Gap Elementary, convenient to Roanoke, Westlake, & Rocky Mount. This home boasts a formal living room, formal dining room, breakfast nook/dining area, huge kitchen w/2 islands for prep space & bar stool seating, family room w/gas logs & stone fireplace. Primary bedroom suite w/spacious walk-in closet, skylight, porcelain tile in the bathroom w/double vanity, claw foot tub & walk-in shower. The home also offers 2 additional bedrooms, an office & laundry room/mudroom. Additional features include covered front porch, 1230 sq. ft. back deck, 3 car carport w/electricity & lights, 2 storage buildings, heat pump w/propane backups, Guardian generator (will run the whole house except range & dryer), water filtration & so much more!